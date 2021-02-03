You've gotta admire the little dog's determination. He just really wants to steal dad's shoes, no matter how many times mom scolds him. [VIDEO LINK]
Tiny dog tries to steal dad's shoe, again and again [VIDEO]
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- aww
- dogs
This dog enjoys helping his human shovel snow
Everyone could use a dog helper when shoveling snow. [Link] READ THE REST
Dog persuades newly adopted friend to play [VIDEO]
There's a newly adopted Rottweiler in the house, and this doggo wants to play. [Video Link] READ THE REST
My dog loves to chew this cheap replacement Roku remote
My dog really loves to chew Roku remotes. I am currently running a 2020 Roku Ultra on my plain ol' 1080p tv. I upgraded last year from a Roku 3 and the speed improvements were more than worth it. The remote, however? My dog keeps monching to bits. This morning I found the buttons for… READ THE REST
Order Valentine's Day everlasting rose assortments that live up to a year – and save an extra 15% off
Valentine's Day is no holiday to sleep on. And, unlike Christmas, you don't really have to get super creative about just the right Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart, either. The reality is, the recognition and attention coming on the day designated for love is usually enough acknowledgment to satisfy most partners. The simple, traditional… READ THE REST
The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere
Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively. But, with 26 features… READ THE REST
This 18-course ethical hacking mega-training package is your path to a six-figure cybersecurity job
If you're a fan of games based around techno-hackers running amok like Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs: Legion, you might think you're already halfway to being a professional hacker yourself. Unfortunately, a professional ethical hacker can tell you that learning to hack from playing these games is about as likely as learning to fly by… READ THE REST