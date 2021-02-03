Trump "lawyer" may have voted illegally in Georgia

Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer now famous mostly for unhinged rantings and conspiracy theories, may have voted illegally in Georgia.

Wood, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, was one of the lawyers who unsuccessfully pushed a handful of lawsuits to block Georgia's election results after alleging fraud. The cases were rapidly dismissed by the courts and described as disinformation by state election officials. Wood said in a statement to CNN, "I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I have changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday." … Earlier Tuesday, Wood told Justin Gray of WSB-TV that he had moved out of Georgia and "been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April." Gray tweeted that those comments "caught the eye of investigators."

Wood was recently banned by Twitter after using his account to promote violence. Citing a lawsuit filed against him, the New York Times recently wrote that Wood suffers from "bizarre, messianic behavior," referring to himself as the almighty and allegedly cheating former partners out of money.

He was even publicly fired by Nick Sandmann, another client and one of the so-called "Covington Kids"; Wood's odd behavior was first widely noted when he threatened to sue CNN's Brian Stetler, among others, for suggesting that he won only a meager 'nuisance' settlement for Sandmann.