Even though this Ministry of Tourism of Japan's Australian Survival Guide video was produced in the 1990s, it's still 100% accurate and you'll learn many interesting facts. For instance, "Australian deserts by law must include at least one egg in its ingredients. Some popular desserts are: Dessert Egg, Sugar Yolk, Jelly Egg."
Watch: Japanese tourist guide to Australia
