A 3-year-old wrote a delightful electro-pop album and her dad produced it

I've known Ari Sadowitz since I was in high school, and he remains one of the most shockingly talented musicians I have ever met. In recent years, he's spent most of his time cranking out sleek, jazzy, R&B-tinged rock with Model Decoy and Heavy English.

But now he has a new pandemic collaboration with…his 3-year-old daughter, who wrote all the lyrics and came up with the samples.

All proceeds from QuQu go towards supporting Juniper's education. Though I'm not sure why she needs to pay for school when she clearly has a rich musical future ahead of her.