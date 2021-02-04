Bickmore Gard-More report: You cannot tell that a bird sh@t upon my suede hat

A bird let loose opon my favorite hat, which happens to be suede. I treat it with Bickmore Gard-More, however, and was pleased to see the shit left no stain when cleaned with water and the edge of my tee-shirt while standing in a dog park.

I have loved this hat from the moment I saw it. I knew it would be one of those articles of clothing, like a good leather motorcycle jacket, that get better and better looking with age. In so determining, I wanted to treat it with the very best suede hat protectant I could find.

I knew the Bickmore Bick line from treating motorcycle jackets, gloves and boots. While I prefer Obenauf's for my motorcycle leather, I keep Bickmore around for more delicate stuff and thought they'd be great for the hat. It is an aerosol much like ScotchGard. Use it outside. I spray the hat down and it dries pretty quickly.

The hat has faded over time. It is less deep rust orange and more a rust orange with patina. I like how it is going and am thrilled the giant splat right on the brim and front of hat did not leave a mark.

Thank you, Bickmore.

Bickmore Gard-More Water & Stain Repellent 5.5oz- Leather Protector and Suede Protector Waterproofing Spray Guard for Boots, Shoes, Clothing, Hats, Jackets & More via Amazon