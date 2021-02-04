Boston's "Foreplay/Long Time" done as 8-bit arcade-style chip music

Boston's "Foreplay/Long Time" is a hilarious song — a tendentiously overwrought, extended prog-rock opener that abruptly morphs into a reasonably catchy 70s pop-rock big-hair anthem.

The folks at 8 Bit Universe have recast it as an 80s-style arcade chip tune, and it's really good. The music in actual games of the 80s and early 90s often ran in the tracks worn by prog-rock, so the transition here is more seamless than one might expect. (Perhaps this 8-bit version is the actual Platonic form of the song, and the one originally released by Boston is the crude, weary, physical version, the shadow on the side of the cave?)

BTW, this is one in a long series of classic rock that 8 Bit Universe rendered in 80-bit style; they've done … 141 tunes, my goodness.

(found via The Awesomer)