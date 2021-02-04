February 5 is officially International Clash Day on KEXP

From KEXP:

Join KEXP for International Clash Day 2021 – observed all day long on Friday, February 5th. We'll be playing the Clash, of course, but also diving into the band's influences, as well as some of the amazing music being made all around the world that shares their ethos as a band. As Joe Strummer said "We're anti-fascist, we're anti-violence, we're anti-racist, and we're pro-creative. We're against ignorance." Tune in on Friday, Feb. 5 from 5 AM to 7 PM PT on 90.3 KEXP, KEXP.org, and the KEXP App to listen to the broadcast. And make sure to come back here and follow KEXP socials for even more stories about the Clash, the artists and movements that inspired them as well as who they inspired.

The video above is from Joe Strummer's birthday tribute from this summer, which features covers from a wide range of artists including Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, and Lucinda Williams. That was put together by the Joe Strummer Foundation, which does some pretty awesome international work promoting music accessibility, education, and other methods of support for people dealing with poverty around the globe.

The Clash was once called "The Only Band That Matters," an honorary title that simultaneously feels trite and eye-roll-y while also being a total understatement. Like a fine wine, the subtleties of the Clash somehow keep getting better with age. Their music was always tight and enjoyable: punk rock that was also experimental in how it drew from hip-hop, reggae, and blues in a way that would still be cutting-edge today. The same goes with their lyrics: their insightful social commentary almost gets more relevant with the passage of time. So I know what I plan on doing on Friday!

Image: Garry Knight / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)