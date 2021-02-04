I am too busy using my lighter on this joint, but hell yeah!
'Free Bird' as covered by Leo Moracchioli
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- frog leap studios
- Leo Moracchioli
- metal
Leo Moracchioli metals up that sea shanty
I absolutely like this better. READ THE REST
Listen: Metallica covers Alice in Chains' "Would?"
This week, Seattle grunge mainstays Alice in Chains were honored with the Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award. In celebration, Metallica covered Alice in Chains' classic jam "Would?" The video above starts at that song but you can also watch the full recording of the livestream. (Rolling Stone) READ THE REST
Anodized titanium turns different colors based on voltage
Ever wonder how a metal object has a colorful patina that doesn't really look like paint? It's probably been anodized if it's aluminum or titanium. One interesting property of these anodized metals is that the color differs depending on the voltage used during the process. KEYBAR shows us how it's done in this cool demo.… READ THE REST
Spending Valentine's Day at home this year? Get inspired by these 20 deals
We're fast approaching the second Valentine's Day during COVID-19 – and, for those who like to turn the event into a major Hollywood production, it might be more on the indie film scale this year. No big dinners out at the favorite fancy restaurant this year. Instead, most of us will spend the day as… READ THE REST
Order Valentine's Day everlasting rose assortments that live up to a year – and save an extra 15% off
Valentine's Day is no holiday to sleep on. And, unlike Christmas, you don't really have to get super creative about just the right Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart, either. The reality is, the recognition and attention coming on the day designated for love is usually enough acknowledgment to satisfy most partners. The simple, traditional… READ THE REST
The BitzBlade 2.0 Multi-Tool handles 26 different tasks and can go with you anywhere
Every tool on your tool belt strives to be the…(pause for dramatic effect)…LAST TOOL YOU'LL EVER NEED! In reality, that's a mighty tough bar to clear. In most cases, a tool should probably settle for getting a primary job done while handling a few other odds and ends quickly and effectively. But, with 26 features… READ THE REST