Levis launches Pokemon-themed fashion line

The Levi's x Pokemon collection is yours to… collect?
The Levi's x Pokémon collection marks the 25th anniversary of Ash, Misty, Brock et al and takes inspiration from the first series of the original animated television series. Notable pieces include a Levi's Trucker jacket and matching 501s emblazoned with a print depicting the woodland settings of the make-believe Kanto region, as well as a pair of 551Z Authentic Straight jeans in stonewash indigo, which feature an oversized embroidered Pikachu and lightning bolt patches.