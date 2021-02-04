Meat chopper is good for tofu, too

Mark Frauenfelder

Here's how we cook tofu at my house:

  1. Freeze a block of firm or extra firm tofu until it's rock hard.
  2. Let it defrost for a few days in the refrigerator.
  3. Gently squeeze the water out of the block of tofu like a sponge. This gives the tofu a chewy, meatlike texture.
  4. Heat up a skillet with some oil.
  5. Put the block of tofu in the skillet and chop it up with this chopper.
  6. Once the tofu starts to get crispy, I usually add a tablespoon or two of miso paste to give it flavor.

I could eat tofu this way every day and never get tired of it