Patrick Stewart interviews cast of Schitt's Creek

My partner and I just finished Season 6, the final season, of Schitt's Creek. I don't know that I have ever seen a more lyrical, hysterical, and deeply human show than this. I am so thrilled over the success of what started out as a small, fun father-son project with a devoted fanbase.



In this video, Patrick Stewart, a fan of the show, interviews the Roses: Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara), and their two twenty-something children–hipster gallerist David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy)-



Spoiler alert: The opening of the video is the final scene of Season 6.



Image: Screengrab