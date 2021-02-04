Smartmatic files a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Giuliani, Powell

Election tech company Smartmatic is suing the Fox Corporation, Fox News, Fox anchors Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Sidney Powell for participating in a "conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software," according to a 276-page complaint filed today.

From The New York Times:

Smartmatic is seeking damages of "no less than $2.7 billion," the complaint says, and is requesting a jury trial. Its move against Fox follows two lawsuits filed last month by Dominion Voting Systems: one against Mr. Giuliani, the other against Ms. Powell. Dominion is another company named by conspiracy theorists claiming election fraud. Even after the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, a deadly riot that was led by Trump loyalists, the talk of fraud has not fully died down. In an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax, Mike Lindell, the MyPillow founder who has been one of Mr. Trump's most ardent supporters, launched a verbal attack on Dominion. In a sign that Dominion's lawsuits have had an effect on right-wing media, the Newsmax co-anchor, Bob Sellers, cut off Mr. Lindell and read a statement: "The election results in every state were certified. Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view."

[Image: Google Image Search for "giuliani sweating"]