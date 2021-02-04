Super creepy new paintings by Ryan Heshka

Mark Frauenfelder

The amazing Ryan Heshka has a new series of paintings and will make them available for sale this Friday, February 5th at 9:00 am PS. He says "These works were produced purely for my own enjoyment and experimentation, and are part of a small number of paintings I was able to produce this past year that were/are publicly available. I hope you enjoy them and thank you so much for looking."