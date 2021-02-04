The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro

While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249.

Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in the tech innovation expected of a brand like Nokia, but with a lot more versatility and battery life than users might expect from such small performers.

As with any audio devices, they've got to produce – and the Power is on with these buds. Driven by the latest graphene drivers, users get stable universal Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and studio-quality wireless audio for realistic music clarity, deep booming bass, and an immersive sound that paints a true audio soundscape.

The Power Earbuds are just as comfortable at home as they are out on the road, syncing easily to voice assistants like Alexa or Google Home in the house while enjoying full IPX7 waterproofing for whenever conditions get stormy on the outside. They can even handle up to 30 minutes submerged in up to 3 feet of water. And, at their size, you never feel like you're wearing them, so there's never any real concern about comfort.

Perhaps the best feature of the Nokia Power Earbuds is one of the keys to any device: its battery life. These buds should serve up a humongous 150 hours of playtime along with the included portable charging case. That's over six days of listening before you need to re-power, which should get you safely through all of your activities, almost anywhere.

While the Nokia Power Earbuds would already be an attractive choice at their regular $149 price, you not only enjoy a $50 discount, but you'll also get our limited-time Valentine's Day sale to get an additional 15% off by entering discount code VDAY2021 at checkout, for a final price of just $84.15.

Prices subject to change.