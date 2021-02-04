John Porcellino has been publishing his King-Cat mini-comics series since 1982. Drawn & Quarterly has just published three anthologies of his work. I shot this video to give you an idea of what they look like. They'll be available on February 9th.
Three new books by mini-comics great John Porcellino
