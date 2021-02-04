Years ago, David wrote a post about Tim Storms, the Guinness World Records holder for the lowest male singing voice. Here is Storms singing "Lonesome Road." And, man, is his voice LOW. Get this guy on a black metal album, stat!
Tim Storms, man with the lowest voice, sings "Lonesome Road"
