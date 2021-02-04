What's going on in the mucky swamp of Trump's nether regions? Only Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) knows for sure!
Toxic QAnon Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene rubbing her hand on crotch of a Trump cardboard cutout
All the reasons why QAnon Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene is a toxic threat, and how easy it would be for Congress to expel her
I already thought I knew a lot about the fresh new face of the Republican Party, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA). I know she harasses teenage survivors of school shootings, thinks the shootings were faked as a plan to take away her guns, thinks the Pacific wildfires were started by Jews with space lasers, claims… READ THE REST
Toxic GOP Senator Tuberville says he doesn't know about QAnon Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene because bad weather has kept him from reading the news
Republican Sen. "Terrible" Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says bAd wEaTHer has made it gosh durn near impossible to read the news, so he can't comment on the mind-bendingly wacked-out antics of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA). From Insider: "I haven't even looked at what all she's done," he told the CNN producer Ted Barrett. "I'd have… READ THE REST
Randy Rainbow sings about Marjorie Taylor Greene
The new representative from Georgia gets a soothing easy-listening song with sublime rhymes for her biography as Randy Rainbow gives us an update of the song "Evergreen" from the 1976 film A Star Is Born. While we hoped for more cutting-edge musical commentary from Rainbow after Trump left office, its a shame that he can… READ THE REST
