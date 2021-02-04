U.S. military vows to cleanse armed forces of extremists and white supremacists

President Biden's newly appointed Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin tweeted that he is ordering a "stand down to occur over the next 60 days" to "discuss extremism in the military." It comes at a good time — according to NPR, "nearly 1 in 5 people charged over their alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol appear to have a military history."

The military is already stepping up background checks for recruits and people applying for a security clearance.

