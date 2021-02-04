It's hard to keep track of all the whacked out conspiracy theories and mean girl antics of Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene. But no worries, The Late Show packages them up nicely with this fun ditty (:28).
Watch: "Out of Her Mind" Marjorie Taylor Greene song sums up her demented thinking
Stephen Colbert: "Who could have seen this coming? Everyone?"
