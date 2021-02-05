Attempting to create viral fever Oregon Reporter misidentifies pants as wild

Hoping to add some 'Oregon Man' excitement to the sport of golf, a reporter misidentified a pair of pants as wild.

Congrats to Willi Sheller from McMinnville, OR on sinking a double eagle on #SheepRanch No. 18 today, a course first! 211 yards out, 2nd shot with a 3-wood into the wind! #GuestPic pic.twitter.com/zsWfkk5rXV — Bandon Dunes (@BandonDunesGolf) January 28, 2021

Golf Digest:

We've learned to expect anything from "Florida man" headlines in recent years from being arrested for having enough Fireball in a golf cart to kill an elephant to claiming people were eating his brains. But what about the other "man" varieties out there? I dunno, say. . . "Oregon man"? Shouldn't he get some love to? Well, in the spirit of trying to spread the wealth, we've got a great Oregon man story for you today. Introducing Willi Sheller. Yes, that's W-I-L-L-I with no E, according to Bandon Dunes, where Mr. Sheller made a bit of history on Wednesday by recording the first albatross at the resort's newest course, Sheep Ranch. Go Willi!

