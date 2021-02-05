Enjoy four video readings from John Porcellino's mini-comics

Yesterday I shot a video of three new John Porcellino books published by Drawn & Quarterly. Today, D&Q released videos of four people reading stories from the books and they're really fun!

Liz Mason (of Quimby's Bookstore in Chicago) reads from King-Cat Classix:

Weng Pixin (author of Sweet Time) reads from Perfect Example:

Dan Stafford (creator of the John P documentary, Root Hog or Die) reads from Map of My Heart:

Caitlin McGurk (of the Ohio State U Cartoon Library and Museum) reads from Perfect Example: