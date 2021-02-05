Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs

Cancel culture has come for Fox News' Lou Dobbs, whose show was today suddenly axed at the right-wing broadcaster.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dobbs "remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company's networks again."Dobbs, a veteran financial news anchor, became known at Fox Business for his sycophantic pro-Trump programs. He was one of the former president's biggest boosters on television, and Trump regularly thanked him in return.The pro-Trump propaganda bent helped make the daily airing of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" at 5 p.m. ET (it also re-aired at 7 p.m.) the network's most-watched program — so a sudden cancellation would ordinarily make no sense at all.

Fox News' brand of right-wing ire has its forms and limits: a certain archness, a tone that suggests everything is fine, really, so long as the libs are owned and out of power. Lou Dobbs' bleak, scowling jowl-shaking rage was already over the top. And the fact he genuinely seems to believe it all makes him far too dangerous to have around now the wolves are circling.