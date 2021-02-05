Kevin McCarthy seems to forget he denounced QAnon months ago

Last August House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA told Fox News, "There is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party".

When questioned by reporters about the views of freshman Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and her connection to QAnon McCarthy defended Greene, and added he doesn't know what QAnon is. "I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us. Denouncing Q-on, I don't know if I say it right, I don't even know what it is," McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, for one, is not buying it, re-designating his Republican "R" for a QAnon "Q" after McCarthy's name:

Speaker Pelosi's office just sent out a press release referring to @gopleader as "McCarthy (Q-CA)" pic.twitter.com/I0Ijghe0R3 — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 3, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explains how Kevin McCarthy and the previous Republican congress fell in line with the Trump doctrine, some out of loyalty and others out of fear but now things have changed. She says there are "legitimate white supremacist sympathizers" within the same party and McCarthy has not done enough to speak out against the more nefarious nature that is festering there. But how could he? He doesn't even know what QAnon is.