Marjorie Taylor Greene stripped of committee assignments

Fond of conspiracy theories about Clintons, Jews and the 9/11 terror attacks, Marjorie Taylor Greene represents the future of the Republican Party. But the Democrats—with 11 GOP votes—were able to strip her of her committee appointments yesterday, minimizing her influence in Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had hoped to avoid the vote, which forced Republicans to take an on-the-record stance on the resolution aimed at condemning Greene's conduct.

While few if any GOP members had openly defended Greene's most controversial remarks — such as reportedly indicating support for executing top Democrats — some Republicans had argued against the process, warning that Democrats' efforts to censure Greene would set a dangerous precedent.