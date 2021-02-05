This funny moment was captured on January 31, in Newaygo, Michigan,: "Little girl was playing around in the snow being pulled in a sled by a mini horse (George) when another mini horse (Fred) became a trickster and played "capture the flag" with her hat! You can see Fred trotting alongside her gently nuzzling the hat before swiftly pulling it off and trotting away very proud of himself!"
Mini horse steals child's hat during snow sled ride [VIDEO]
