No-masker arrested at supermarket can't stop scolding cops who handcuff and arrest her

This person refused to put on a mask when asked, and challenged an innocent supermarket worker to cite any federal law requiring her to do so. When the police arrive to arrest her, she goes into the I'm-in-command-here mode characteristic of no-maskers. She repeatedly orders the officers to return her cell phone, eventually chanting "I want my self-phone" as a kind of mantra to soothe herself for the predicament she's found herself in. To break up the monotony of her mantra, she occasionally screws her face into a rictus-like smile and boasts about the big lawsuit she plans to file against the officers for their affrontery.