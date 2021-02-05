Now streaming: Glitch in the Matrix, a new documentary about people who think we're living in a simulation

Two years ago, I posted that my old pal Rodney Ascher, director of fantastically freaky documentaries like Room 237, about weird theories surrounding The Shining, and The Nightmare, a study on sleep paralysis, was embarking on a new documentary project about people who believe that we're living in a simulation. At Rodney's request, I invited any Boing Boing readers who are convinced that our world is a digital creation to get in touch with him. Some of you did! After rave reviews at Sundance, the film is available as of today for streaming on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play!

Here's what BB pal Erik Davis, who is seen in the film, had to say about it in his Burning Shore e-newsletter: