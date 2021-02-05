The best and the worst things about 5th edition D&D

On this episode of Dungeon Craft, Professor DM goes through the five things in 5e D&D that he likes the most and likes the least. If you had to articulate such a list, what would you include?
Image: YouTube
This delightful monster sheet was designed by BJ Hypes, and covers pretty much everything you'd need to make your Muppets canon: MuppetbornFabric? Is that all I am to you? My blood may be colorful and glittery, but I bleed nonetheless. My people have long struggled to be taken seriously, it is why so many of… READ THE REST
On a recent Late Late Show, host James Corden brings up D&D with his guest, Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley). Middleditch and his D&D group have just wrapped up a three year campaign and Corden asks how could a game of D&D go on for so long and why? Middleditch responds: Do you have the courage… READ THE REST
I am in the process of editing an awesome book on Grimdark (of the Warhammer 40,000 persuasion). For those who may not be aware, grimdark is any form of extremely dark, Gothic, and horror-inspired gaming. The term is derived from the Warhammer 40,000 tagline: "In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only… READ THE REST
