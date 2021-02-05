This professional-grade home studio set will keep you looking your best on all your video calls

Last March, we all thought that most of us would be back in the office after a few weeks, or maybe even a few months if things got bad. The reality that's now setting in for millions around the world is that working in a remote office may have ended last year.

The numbers back that up. The percentage of workers permanently working from their homes is expected to double this year. Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of employers report they plan to make the work from home model permanent for all their workers once the COVID crisis ends.

Since your home office may be your last office, it might be time to start investing in all the new tools of the trade yourself. In a world where video meetings will be your only link to co-workers, clients, and others, picking up an elite system like the Aduro U-Stream Executive Home Streaming Studio is a solid first step.

Few of us are Hollywood directors or make-up wizards, which is why so many video meeting setups are so awful. Between bad positioning and bad lighting, many unfortunate souls look like they're starring in a hostage video. This collection featuring fully-posable smartphone holders, an adjustable tripod, and a booming 18-inch ring light will go a long way toward helping you look your absolute best whenever you turn that camera on.

The package includes three smartphone holders with full 360-degree mobility that attach to the tripod, which can allow you to stream on up to three different streaming services, all at once.

The tripod extends over 4 feet high, allowing you to set up a standing shot for presentations or just to ensure you can position yourself at the center of an attractive frame.

Finally, the package is completed with a multi-function 18-inch ring light that offers three distinct lighting options. By choosing between white, warm white, and warm yellow lighting possibilities, each with 10 different brightness levels, you can find a light level that matches your space and, more importantly, presents you in the best possible light.

You also get a remote control to adjust the light as well as a deluxe carrying case to pack the entire collection together if you need to take your new mobile studio on the road.

The Aduro U-Stream Executive Home Streaming Studio with the 18-inch ring light and tripod is a $299 value, but your savings really jump when you take advantage of the limited time Valentine's Day sale code. When you enter VDAY2021 at checkout, you take an extra 15% price cut on top of the already sizable discount, bringing your final total to only $101.99.

Prices subject to change.