Trump quits Screen Actor's Guild before they "fire" him. They respond with 2 words

After last month's Capitol insurrection, the Screen Actor's Guild voted to have ex-president Trump face the union's Disciplinary Committee for his role in the Jan 6 deadly riot, as well as "a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members."

But never one to take "losing" graciously, rather than face having his membership revoked, he preemptively shot off a letter to SAG to quit. In his letter, he proudly reminded them of his fine bit-part roles in movies such as Home Alone 2 and Zoolander, and criticized them for collecting dues:

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) to preemptively resign from the union.



SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, journalists, etc.



To which SAG responded with two words: "Thank you."

