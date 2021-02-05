A charming Florida defendant tries honey during his remote court hearing. The judge enjoys the compliment but quickly moves on to business.
Watch a charming Florida defendant attempt to sweet talk his judge
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- compliments
- crime
- florida
Heist at Roscoe's: "Put all the chicken in a bag!"
Failure to wear a mask resulted in a gentleman finding himself unable to enter a Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles to buy their delicious fare! Naturally, the poultry-free man was forced to enter the restaurant from the rear, brandishing a firearm, and demand chicken. ABC7: Police and restaurant officials say when the suspect first… READ THE REST
Feds seize 5 pipe bombs + 47 guns from California man accused of threatening to blow up offices of Democratic party, Twitter, Governor Gavin Newsom
The FBI said Wednesday they have seized five pipe bombs and 47 firearms from a California man they say threatened to blow up a Democratic party office, the headquarters of Twitter, and the offices of California Governor Gavin Newsom. The suspect allegedly believes Donald Trump should remain President. Here is the news release from the… READ THE REST
Kellyanne Conway investigated by cops over nude photo of teen daughter Claudia on Twitter
Former Donald Trump spokesmonster Kellyanne Conway is the subject of a police investigation into a topless photo of Kellyanne Conway's 16-year-old daughter, Claudia — which Claudia says Kellyanne posted as a Twitter 'fleet.' Claudia has 1.6 million followers on TikTok, and posts about alleged abuse by her mom there. Police visited the Conway family's estate… READ THE REST
A smart ear wax remover? Yep, the Spade is your safe and effective next-gen answer to the cotton swab
You've probably heard the old joke about as far back as you can remember. In fact, you were probably a kid who had just started actively participating in their own hygiene when someone informed you that you aren't supposed to ever put anything smaller in your ear than your elbow. But…what about cotton swabs? Well,… READ THE REST
This Shopify training helps retailers become online tycoons without all the retail headaches
Amazon is a retail juggernaut in the digital space. And, we know Walmart is a similar retail juggernaut in the brick and mortar storefront space. Over the past several years, we've become very accustomed to stories about how Amazon is eating into profits for large retailers like Walmart. But recently, the hunter has become the… READ THE REST
The Nokia Power Earbuds sound incredible – and they're a third of the price of the AirPods Pro
While Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are great, they definitely aren't the only game in town when it comes to quality earbuds. And many, including models from respected audio brands, come in at a markedly lower price tag than Apple's $249. Case in point – the Nokia Power Earbuds. Sleek and stylish, these buds pack in… READ THE REST