Instagram archive of San Francisco pop culture photographer Alvan Meyerowitz

Writer Steve Silberman posted a link on Facebook to this wonder Instagram archive of Alvan Meyerowitz, a photographer of the hippie and music scene in San Francisco and beyond in the 1960s and 70s.
See the rest here.
Image: Screengrab
Writer Steve Silberman posted a link on Facebook to this wonder Instagram archive of Alvan Meyerowitz, a photographer of the hippie and music scene in San Francisco and beyond in the 1960s and 70s.
See the rest here.
Image: Screengrab
A lawyer in Geneva, NY, David Whitcomb, was remodeling a three-story building he'd bought downtown when he found a plastered-over attic. Upon poking his head into it, he saw a bunch of photographs, photo equipment, and related materials from the late 1800s/early 1900s. Among the photographs he recovered are portraits of suffragette Susan B. Anthony,… READ THE REST
Belgian photographer Niki Colemont considers squirrels "the perfect models," so he takes weeks setting up fanciful shots with wild squirrels. He gets his shots in camera and does not manipulate them in Photoshop. It shows why he was a National Geographic 2019 finalist photographer. He has an amazing backstory, too! Image: YouTube / 60 Second… READ THE REST
The Getty has digitized 60,000 Ed Ruscha photos as 12 Sunsets, a 35-year exploration of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. In 1966, decades before the origins of Google Street View, artist Ed Ruscha published a photobook called Every Building on the Sunset Strip. Via Getty: Using a motorized camera mounted on the back of a… READ THE REST
It's easy to dismiss comics as kids' stuff. Heroes in capes and villains with dastardly plans have been playthings of childhood imagination for decades. Yet, despite the fantastical premises and larger-than-life storytelling, don't forget the true artistry and craftsmanship it takes to bring those wild ideas into vivid life on the printed page. Because while… READ THE REST
It might seem backward, but when you think about it, our COVID-closed world might be the best reason to get motivated and learn a foreign language. With everyone working from home, and very possibly staying there permanently after the pandemic subsides, the number of remote working situations should continue to skyrocket. As that circle expands,… READ THE REST
Last March, we all thought that most of us would be back in the office after a few weeks, or maybe even a few months if things got bad. The reality that's now setting in for millions around the world is that working in a remote office may have ended last year. The numbers back… READ THE REST