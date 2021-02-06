Man mods tandem bike to become the "Centaur of Attention"

A while back, self-described "Motivational Cardboarder" Kyle Scheele saw a tandem bike for sale and imagined modifying it to look like a centaur riding a bike. He then built the horse bits of his Centaur Bike with cardboard, eventually becoming (as he says) the "Centaur of Attention." That particular Centaur Bike is long gone but he's going to build another one — a better, stronger one. To fund it, he's selling swell "Centaur of Attention" tees and hoodies. You can follow his progress on Instagram.

@kylescheele Reply to @treybrr AN UPDATE ON THE CENTAUR BIKE! (pssst… I need your help) ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod

screenshots via Kyle Scheele

(Pee-wee Herman)