48 years ago today, Iggy Pop and his band, The Stooges, released their 3rd studio album, Raw Power. Something of a commercial fizzle at the time, it received critical acclaim and would go on to become one of the most influential proto-punk albums of all time.

In this episode of Songs that Changed Music, Warren looks at the track, "Search and Destroy," and explains what makes the song great and how it (and the rest of the album) would go on to influence punk rock.



Image: YouTube