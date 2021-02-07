My pick for 2021's superb owl

This year's superb owl was a housewarming gift from my friend Bonnie, who knows me far too well.
As a bonus: this year's superb owl ring.
Collapse OS is an operating system that no-one should ever have to use. It's designed to be useful after worldwide catastrophe destroys human civilization: able to run on junk and easy to work with, assuming a modicum of computer science skill and a copy of the classics. Winter is coming and Collapse OS aims to… READ THE REST
Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role. Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Your guess in the Boing Boing BBS. From Reuters: Riccio will report… READ THE REST
Here's a fun quiz that finds a delightful semiotic contact point in the late 20th century, the golden age of serial killers and computer scientists. "Can you tell a coder from a cannibal?" I confess that I mistook Dorothea Puente (~15 dead) for Grace Hopper (theorist of high-level programming languages). READ THE REST
