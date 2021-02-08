Get 2 dozen Valentine's Day roses delivered for under $50 if you move fast

Look, if you've got a significant other and you haven't worked out a plan for Valentine's Day already, you're playing with fire, my friend.

From ultra-high maintenance partners with loads of specific relationship needs all the way to the low maintenance "don't worry about me" mates, everybody needs at least some kind of recognition on a day celebrating love.

If you're still pulling things together, don't freak out yet. While grand displays and extravagant gifts have their charms, there's a reason that the classic bouquet of roses never goes out of style.

You can let the power of some beautiful flora work for you this Valentine's Day with this deal for two dozen cream-colored roses sent right to your sweetheart at over 35 percent off their regular price. And best of all, if you order before Wed., Feb. 10, you're guaranteed to lock in a Valentine's Day delivery.

These roses from Rose Farmers are curated from some of the world's most renowned rose growers, ensuring a premium collection of buds that will put those supermarket flowers you were thinking about getting to shame.

This All for You package featuring two-dozen, long stemmed cream-colored roses will ship right to your specified door in any of the 48 continental U.S. states with no added charge for the delivery. You can even add on to your order to include an upgrade like a vase or a teddy bear for just a few dollars more.

Whether you're a regular flower gifter or just a special occasions kind of shopper, you'll enjoy watching your partner's face light up at this massive collection of gorgeous flowers.

Regularly priced at $81, this offer gets you the Rose Farmers voucher for just $49.99, so you can head over to their website, enter your details and handle Valentine's Day for a lot less than you might have expected.

Prices are subject to change.