One of my favorite makers is Laura Kampf. In her latest video, she makes three chairs from trash she found. Very cool!
Laura Kampf makes 3 cool chair prototypes from trash
- furniture
- makers
- upcycling
Making a $1 plastic flying saucer look like an antique artifact
Erik sez: "I recently found a YouTube channel that I think you would really enjoy. I came across it after doing a Google search for 'DIY injection molding.' This channel, The CrafsMan Steady Craftin channel, does have DIY injection molding, but it is way more than that. It has the same creative, chill, relaxing, lovable… READ THE REST
Turning packing cardboard on a lathe
Have you ever wondered what would happen if your resin-ized packing cardboard and then turned it on a lathe? Me neither. But this guy did. The results are rather beautiful. Image: YouTube READ THE REST
Overview of the M5Paper eInk development board
The M5Paper ($70) has WiFi and Bluetooth and can be programmed with the Arduino IDE and microPython. The coolest thing about it is its touchscreen eInk display. It also has microSD storage, which makes me think this could be the basis of an offline Wikipedia reader, like the late great WikiReader. READ THE REST
