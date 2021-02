Just six feet wide, this shopfront and house in Shepherd's Bush, London, is on the market for $1.3m.

The unusual property, originally a Victorian hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors, was built sometime in the late 19th or early 20th century.

There's about 1000 square feet of living space, all told, though it's spread over five floors. Enjoy the rooftop garden! You can see it on Google Street View too.