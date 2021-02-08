I don't know why this gentleman tried to stop a bus by pushing it, but he probably didn't expect the driver to reward him for his efforts by giving him an extra spicy aerosolized snack.
Man fails to stop bus by pushing it, receives pepper spray for trying
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- idiots fighting things
Snowman exacts revenge on attacker
A human happened upon a snowman, and perhaps feeling intimidated by the silently aloof sentinel, kicked a hole in its chest. Emboldened by the snowman's refusal to fight back, the human escalated their attack, knocking over the snowman, then climbing on top of its prostrate form to deliver a deadly blow by jumping on it.… READ THE REST
Idiot fights car
This gentleman took umbrage at a car and decided to teach it a lesson by hitting it as it barreled down the freeway. It didn't go as planned. Idiot Fights Car from IdiotsFightingThings [via] READ THE REST
Get 2 dozen Valentine's Day roses delivered for under $50 if you move fast
Look, if you've got a significant other and you haven't worked out a plan for Valentine's Day already, you're playing with fire, my friend. From ultra-high maintenance partners with loads of specific relationship needs all the way to the low maintenance "don't worry about me" mates, everybody needs at least some kind of recognition on… READ THE REST
End distracted driving once and for all with these innovative car mounts
If you're reading this, then we can only hope that you're not also driving at the same time. Unfortunately, it isn't as crazy an idea as it sounds since distracted driving seems to be no big deal for way too many of those behind the wheel out there right now. According to the National Highway… READ THE REST
The Ring video doorbell gives you eyes at your front door – and it's also 10% off
Remember back when you'd hear a knock at your door, and have to get up and look through the peephole to see who it was? Oh, the 2000s…it feels like forever ago now, doesn't it? Of course, now, just about everybody is rocking a video doorbell, making the old game of playing 'who's at the… READ THE REST