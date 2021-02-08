Rep. Ron Wright first member of congress to die from Covid-19

Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) died last night from Covid-19. The 67-year-old, who became a congressman in 2019, had been battling cancer. He tested positive for the coronavirus on January 21, and is the first member of congress to die from it.
Via CNN
Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) died last night from Covid-19. The 67-year-old, who became a congressman in 2019, had been battling cancer. He tested positive for the coronavirus on January 21, and is the first member of congress to die from it.
Via CNN
I'll be honest: I knew nothing about Wuhan before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March of 2020, I shared a webcomic here, written and illustrated by an American woman who was born in Wuhan, and who would continue to revisit her family in the city throughout her life. But that's all I… READ THE REST
Every Monday, HuffPost answers questions about Covid-19 and health in general. Today they answer the question: "If I hold my breath when I walk past people, would that help stop me getting coronavirus if they have it?" I've found myself doing this, especially in indoor places, since the pandemic hit and I assume lots of… READ THE REST
• Special counsel also criticizes HHS general counsel for 'attempts to shame the whistleblower.' The Trump administration's incompetence in managing the first Wuhan evacuees one year ago at the beginning of the COVID pandemic "increased the risk of infection transmission … to the American public as a whole," a federal watchdog concludes in documents obtained… READ THE REST
Look, if you've got a significant other and you haven't worked out a plan for Valentine's Day already, you're playing with fire, my friend. From ultra-high maintenance partners with loads of specific relationship needs all the way to the low maintenance "don't worry about me" mates, everybody needs at least some kind of recognition on… READ THE REST
If you're reading this, then we can only hope that you're not also driving at the same time. Unfortunately, it isn't as crazy an idea as it sounds since distracted driving seems to be no big deal for way too many of those behind the wheel out there right now. According to the National Highway… READ THE REST
Remember back when you'd hear a knock at your door, and have to get up and look through the peephole to see who it was? Oh, the 2000s…it feels like forever ago now, doesn't it? Of course, now, just about everybody is rocking a video doorbell, making the old game of playing 'who's at the… READ THE REST