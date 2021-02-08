Royal Navy officer filmed porn inside high-security nuclear base

British Royal Navy Lieutenant Claire Jenkins allegedly filmed porn films with her parter, Leading Seaman Liam Doddington, inside Her Majesty's Naval Base, Clyde located at Faslane on Scotland's Gare Loch. HMNB Clyde is where the Royal Navy stores its nuclear submarines and nuclear weapons. Jenkins reportedly posted the clips to her Only Fans site. From the NY Post:

"The commanders can't believe it. There could be all kinds of security risks involved," a Navy source told [The Sun].

Confronted by her bosses, Jenkins reportedly confessed — but continued to post more X-rated content over the weekend[…]

The Sun's Navy source insisted that Jenkins had been "open and honest with her bosses that this is what she does in her spare time."