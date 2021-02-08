The coat hook that pours you a shot when you get home

Here is designer Matty Benedetto's new and necessary "Unnecessary Invention": a HookShot hanger that pours you a stiff one as soon as you hang your coat.

Benedetto creates new useless gadgets every month that anyone would covet, like the SwingStepper, a large swinging wooden hand that wears your smart watch to rack up your daily steps so that you can relax. Or the MagSanitize Pro, a hand sanitizer dispenser you attach to your iPhone for a steady squirt of germ-killer. And each invention is promoted with a commercial that Benedetto stars in.

But before you get too excited, these essential products aren't really for sale. From Benedetto's Unnecessary Inventions site: