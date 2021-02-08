The coat hook that pours you a shot when you get home

Here is designer Matty Benedetto's new and necessary "Unnecessary Invention": a HookShot hanger that pours you a stiff one as soon as you hang your coat.
Benedetto creates new useless gadgets every month that anyone would covet, like the SwingStepper, a large swinging wooden hand that wears your smart watch to rack up your daily steps so that you can relax. Or the MagSanitize Pro, a hand sanitizer dispenser you attach to your iPhone for a steady squirt of germ-killer. And each invention is promoted with a commercial that Benedetto stars in.
But before you get too excited, these essential products aren't really for sale. From Benedetto's Unnecessary Inventions site:
Unnecessary Inventions is the design project of Matt Benedetto based in Burlington Vermont. It create products that solve problems that don't really exist by creating products that no one is really asking for.
Using diverse methods from 3D Printing, Sewing, Mold Making, and more, I create each unnecessary invention from my studio from idea to physical product. Each product is editorially shot to resemble a real marketing campaign for a product you can not get your hands on.
The project explores creativity, experimentation with design & processes, and pokes fun at the real products people will actually purchase online.