This Deep South town will pay you $6,000 to move there

If you have a job that allows you to work remotely, you might consider settling down in Natchez, Mississippi. The city will pay you $2,500 and $300/month for a year if you move there and purchase a home costing at least $150,000. According to Zillow, that's 50% more than the "typical value of homes in Natchez" so you'd probably be living large. There are only 30 spots in the program, so get packing.

"We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive like this to remote workers," Natzhez Mayor Dan Gibson told CNN. "Our warm and friendly people, the (Mississippi) river at our feet, our history and our beautiful sunsets make Natchez a great city to call home…"

"The pandemic has really been a wake-up call to what people have been feeling for a long time," Gibson said. "They're tired of the big cities, the high cost of living and the long commutes. With this offer, you can live in a beautiful, historic small town where everything is convenient and affordable."

Here's the application: "Shift South" (PDF)