Is there a good reason to wear one of these? It seems like only bad things could happen from having one of these.
This facemask makes it look like you have your mask on your chin
After sportsball event, Tampa hosts a superspreader event
Following the annual Sacred Fight Over Control Of The Rubber Bladder Encased In Pigskin Ritual (SFFOCOTRBEIPR), thousands of hysterical maskless SFFOCOTRBEIPR devotees flocked to ethanol-consumption stations and stormed public squares to distribute doses of both plain and fancy versions of COVID-19. From MSN: Outside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night, three barefaced Buccaneers fans jumped… READ THE REST
Wuhan is known as Ground Zero for COVID-19. But it also has a thriving punk scene.
I'll be honest: I knew nothing about Wuhan before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In late March of 2020, I shared a webcomic here, written and illustrated by an American woman who was born in Wuhan, and who would continue to revisit her family in the city throughout her life. But that's all I… READ THE REST
Popularity of s'mores tracked with COVID-19 trends
More than once last year, my family determined it was a fine night for s'mores only to be disappointed at the grocery by bare shelves where the graham crackers and marshmallows are usually available in quantity. Turns out, chocolate manufacturer Hershey was tracking that across the country. From CNBC: Hershey said its chocolate sales were 40%… READ THE REST
