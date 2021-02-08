This chipmunk magician moves at top speed, inserting three peanuts into a space that hardly looks big enough for one, and the resulting cheek distortion makes it look like another type of creature altogether. Bravo, Chipmunk!
Watch comical chipmunk shove three peanuts into its mouth
- Delightful Creatures
