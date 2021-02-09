Cyberpunk 2077 developer says it was hacked

CD Projekt Red, the developer of hit game Cyberpunk 2077 (review), reports that it's been hacked and that the hackers are threatening to release confidential documents to "contacts in gaming journalism". CDPR is refusing to give in to the hackers' demands.

Yesterday we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised.

An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data.

This is what happens when you put all the important files in DATAMINE_V1.

Below, the demand letter. It is not quite cyberpunk: EPICALLY pwned?