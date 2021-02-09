Democrats began the impeachment trial with this terrifying video of Jan 6

Carla Sinclair

Democrat House members opened Donald Trump's second impeachment trial today with this powerful video, which, as Vox puts it, "draws a direct line from Trump's election fraud lies — and his comments — to the violence that occurred." If the horrors of the January 6 insurrection have faded in anyone's mind, this will surely bring it back loud and clear.