Democrats began the impeachment trial with this terrifying video of Jan 6

Democrat House members opened Donald Trump's second impeachment trial today with this powerful video, which, as Vox puts it, "draws a direct line from Trump's election fraud lies — and his comments — to the violence that occurred." If the horrors of the January 6 insurrection have faded in anyone's mind, this will surely bring it back loud and clear.
