Fox News affiliate reports on Telsa's massive purchase of "bitcorn"
Collapse OS, an operating system for after the apocalypse
Collapse OS is an operating system that no-one should ever have to use. It's designed to be useful after worldwide catastrophe destroys human civilization: able to run on junk and easy to work with, assuming a modicum of computer science skill and a copy of the classics. Winter is coming and Collapse OS aims to… READ THE REST
Apple hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio will step down, focus on new project yet to be revealed
Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, is planning to step down to oversee a new project, the company announced Monday, providing no further details on the longtime executive's latest role. Could this be related to the iPhone maker's foray into self-driving car technology? Your guess in the Boing Boing BBS. From Reuters: Riccio will report… READ THE REST
Programming Language Creator or Serial Killer?
Here's a fun quiz that finds a delightful semiotic contact point in the late 20th century, the golden age of serial killers and computer scientists. "Can you tell a coder from a cannibal?" I confess that I mistook Dorothea Puente (~15 dead) for Grace Hopper (theorist of high-level programming languages). READ THE REST
