Glenn Danzig directs Death Rider in the House of Vampires

Misfits founder Glenn Danzig's directorial debut, Verotika, was not well received, by fans or critics. At the premier, the audience laughed a lot, and not at the funny parts. But undeterred, Danzig is back with Death Rider in the House of Vampires.

As one YouTube commenter put it "From the director of the worst move ever made comes the 2nd worst movie ever made." Another: "I'd rather watch a Rob zombie film, which I'd really rather NOT do." Ouch.



The trailer contains nudity, massive blood loss, and much scenery chewing.



