Human noise is threatening ocean life

"Anthrophony" is the sound made by humans (or the things that humans have created). Unfortunately, human-generated noise in the ocean—from sonar to pile drivers—is harming dolphins, whales, narwhals, and other species. Meanwhile, climate change, as it impacts coral reefs, also screws with the natural ocean acoustics that help fish find food. In a new scientific paper, King Abdullah University oceanographer Carlos Duarte and colleagues argue that sound must be a consideration when developing new environmental conservation policies as a little quiet goes a very long way underwater.
